Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U71G LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Oct-2019 / 11:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.2312 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1094000 CODE: U71G LN ISIN: LU1407888053 ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71G LN Sequence No.: 25092 EQS News ID: 897171 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2019 05:42 ET (09:42 GMT)