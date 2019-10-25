Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (MESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Oct-2019 / 11:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.5963 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1641629 CODE: MESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MESG LN Sequence No.: 25134 EQS News ID: 897255 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 25, 2019 05:43 ET (09:43 GMT)