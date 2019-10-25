Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US13 LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Oct-2019 / 11:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.3768 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2305501 CODE: US13 LN ISIN: LU1407887162 ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US13 LN Sequence No.: 25091 EQS News ID: 897169 End of Announcement EQS News Service

