

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks edged lower on Friday amid Brexit woes as investors awaited the European Union's decision on how long to delay the U.K.'s departure.



Investors also fretted over trade wars after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence adopted a hard line in a speech Thursday laying out President Donald Trump's China policies and reiterating U.S. support for protesters in Hong Kong.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.4 percent at 395.84 after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX dropped 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined half a percent.



KPN shares surged 2.2 percent after the Dutch telecommunication firm beat expectations with a nearly 3 percent rise in its third-quarter core profit.



Italian oil & gas company ENI dropped over 1 percent after reporting a fall in Q3 profit.



Cement giant LafargeHolcim gained more than 2 percent. The company expects the construction industry to remain buoyant next year despite rising global uncertainties.



Beer manufacturer Anheuser-Busch InBev plunged 10 percent after reporting flat Q3 adjusted earnings and reducing guidance.



Swedish home appliances giant Electrolux AB jumped 4.8 percent after its Q3 profit narrowly topped forecasts.



Gucci owner Kering jumped as much as 9 percent after its sales came in slightly above forecasts despite the turmoil in Hong Kong.



Video game developer Ubisoft plunged 21 percent after announcing delays to the release of its Watch Dogs Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Rainbow 6 Quarantine titles.



MTU Aero Engines fell 2.2 percent despite the company reporting a rise in Q3 net income and confirming its 2019 forecast.



Internet services company United Internet slumped 20 percent after cutting its EBITDA forecast for the current fiscal year 2019.



Synthomer shares plunged 10 percent after the chemicals company warned that its full-year profit will be below expectations.



Advertising firm WPP soared 6 percent after its third quarter trading beat analyst expectations.



Essentra, a supplier of plastic and fiber products, lost 2.4 percent after reporting a decline in like-for-like revenue in the third quarter of the year.



Banking major Barclays advanced 1.8 percent after its nine-month profit before tax increased 4 percent.



In economic releases, German consumer confidence is set to weaken to a three-year low in November, survey data from the market research group GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index fell to 9.6 in November from revised 9.8 in October. The expected score was 9.8.



Besides global economic downturn, trade conflicts and Brexit chaos, job losses especially in the automobile industry and financial market weighed on sentiment.



Separately, German business sentiment remained unchanged in October, monthly survey data from Ifo Institute showed. The business climate index held steady at 94.6 in October. The reading was expected to drop to 94.5.



