

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $222 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $147 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $346 million or $1.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $2.38 billion from $2.35 billion last year.



Aon plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $346 Mln. vs. $319 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.45 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q3): $2.38 Bln vs. $2.35 Bln last year.



