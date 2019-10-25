Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDG LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Oct-2019 / 11:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.9967 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 222000 CODE: FEDG LN ISIN: LU1233598447 ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDG LN Sequence No.: 25076 EQS News ID: 897139 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2019 05:51 ET (09:51 GMT)