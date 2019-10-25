Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXJ LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Oct-2019 / 11:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.9157 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 81393 CODE: PAXJ LN ISIN: LU1220245556 ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXJ LN Sequence No.: 25073 EQS News ID: 897133 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 25, 2019 05:51 ET (09:51 GMT)