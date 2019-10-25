Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Oct-2019 / 11:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 121.5684 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6594550 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 25032 EQS News ID: 897049 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2019 05:54 ET (09:54 GMT)