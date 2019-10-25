Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Oct-2019 / 11:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.5046 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15982967 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 25018 EQS News ID: 897021 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2019 05:55 ET (09:55 GMT)