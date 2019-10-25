Anzeige
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period - Compliance with MAR

London, October 25

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of the annual results for the year ended 30 September 2019, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 26 November 2019.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098


Date: 25 October 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire