Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 24-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.84p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.59p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.70p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.45p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---