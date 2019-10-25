Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Chairman, President and CEO David D. Petratis as well as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Shannon will discuss the company's long-term strategy at Baird's 2019 Industrial Conference on Thursday, Nov. 7. The conference will be held at The Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion's investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2018, and sells products in almost 130 countries.

