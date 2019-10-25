Technavio has been monitoring the global military battery market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 473.95 million during 2018-2022, progressing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the decline in Li-ion battery prices. In addition, the rise in the use of military drones is anticipated to boost the growth of the military battery market.

Lithium-ion batteries are gaining popularity across end-user applications owing to benefits such as low maintenance, low discharge rate, lightweight, and high energy storage potential. Their growing popularity is attracting significant investments toward the development of Li-ion battery technologies. As a result of these factors, the cost of Li-ion batteries has reduced considerably over the past few years. This coupled with the growing demand for affordable, lightweight, high-energy, and durable batteries for military applications is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Military Battery Companies:

BREN-TRONICS

BREN-TRONICS owns and operates the business across various segments. The company offers a wide range of military batteries. Some of the popular offerings by the company include BT-70757BG, BT-70747BE, BT-70410, BT-70757BV, BT-70780T, and others.

EaglePicher Technologies

EaglePicher Technologies offers a wide range of military batteries. Some of the popular offerings by the company include LCF-134, LCF-15001, LCF-15002, LP 30794, RAPiD System, MAR-9522, and others.

EnerSys

EnerSys operates its business across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC segments. The company offers a wide range of batteries for military applications. Some of the products offered by the company include Hawker, EnerSys Advanced Systems (EAS) Lithium Batteries, G3168B1, G3198A1, and others.

GS Yuasa

GS Yuasa owns and operates its business across segments such as automotive batteries, industrial batteries and power supplies, automotive lithium-ion batteries, and others. LIM25H and LIM50EN are some of the popular products offered by the company.

Saft

Saft owns and operates its business across segments such as transportation, telecom, grid, civil electronics, industrial standby, and space defense. The company offers a wide range of batteries for military applications. Some of the products offered by the company include 28V LBB, HEMV, High power lithium battery box, Integrated charger battery, and others.

Military Battery Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 2022)

Rechargeable

Non-rechargeable

Military Battery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

