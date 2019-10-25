Technavio has been monitoring the global omega 3 products market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 16.13 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the health benefits of omega 3 products. In addition, the increasing popularity of vegan omega 3 products is anticipated to boost the growth of the omega 3 product market.

Regular intake of omega 3 fatty acids offer various health benefits for consumers. They help fight age-related mental decline, reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and heart diseases, and increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL) in the human body. The docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) found in omega 3 fatty acids help improve eyesight. Various such benefits offered by omega 3 fatty acids are increasing their popularity among consumers. This is one of the key factors driving the demand for omega 3 products.

Major Five Omega 3 Products Companies:

AKER BIOMARINE AS

AKER BIOMARINE AS owns and operates its business in the Krill products segment. Through this segment, the company offers various krill products, such as krill oil, and ingredients for aquaculture feed and pet food. The company offers a wide range of omega 3 products under the brands SUPERBA Krill, QRILL Aqua, and QRILL Pet.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. owns and operates its business across segments such as Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The company offers a range of omega 3 products under the brand Onavita.

BASF SE

BASF SE owns and operates its business across segments such as Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The company offers omega 3 products under the brands Dry n-3, Maxomega, Pronova Pure, and others.

Bellamy's Australia Ltd.

Bellamy's Australia Ltd. owns and operates its business across segments such as Australia Sales, Overseas Sales, and Australia Manufacturing. The company offers a wide range of omega 3 products under the brand Bellamy's Organic.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. owns and operates its business across segments such as Animal Nutrition Protein, Food Ingredients Applications, Origination Processing, and Industrial Financial Services. The company offers a wide range of omega products under brands IngreVita, Latitude, and others.

Omega 3 Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Functional food and supplements

Infant nutrition

Pharmaceutical

Pet food and feed

Omega 3 Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

