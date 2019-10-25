Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2019

Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Notice of General Meeting 2019

A General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC will be held Monday 11 November 2019 at 12:00 noon (UK time), at the offices of Awilco Drilling on 2 Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, Aberdeen, AB32 6FL, UK.

The notice including agenda for the General Meeting is attached to this disclosure. The notice will be sent by mail or e-mail to the shareholders.

The notice has been made available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com.

Aberdeen, 25 October 2019




For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR EGM Notice November 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/17298bb2-013e-419c-a35d-ffe3c3c6940b)

