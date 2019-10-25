The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 25
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 24 October 2019, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 24 October 2019 94.05p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 92.42p per ordinary share
25 October 2019
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45