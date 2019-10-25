

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index declined in August driven by weak industrial output, data from Statistics Austria showed Friday.



The production index that combines industry and construction, dropped 0.4 percent year-on-year in August, reversing a 1.8 percent rise in July.



Industrial output fell 1.6 percent, which was partially offset by an increase of 3.5 percent in construction.



On a monthly basis, the production index fell 2.3 percent, faster than the 0.1 percent drop seen in July.



Data showed that EU harmonized production in industry decreased 2.5 percent in August from July.



