Hardman & Co Research: Surface Transforms (SCE): Recent major contract wins transform prospects 25-Oct-2019 / 12:56 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: Recent major contract wins transform prospects ST's results, announced 9 September, were in line with expectations. Since then, ST has secured a further GBP0.4m revenue, prompting us to upgrade FY19 PBT estimates by GBP0.25m. Historical results do not reflect a series of substantial new contracts won, post May 2019 year-end, which have transformed the company. It now has multi-year, multi-million, recurring income contracts from Europeanbased global OEMs. Revenue from one commences October 2021, with start of production (SOP) for the other towards the end of calendar 2021. These will support EBITDA-positive (post-tax credit) for 2020 and profitability in 2022.

