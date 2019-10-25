

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications (VZ) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $5.34 billion, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $5.06 billion, or $1.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $32.89 million from $32.61 million last year.



Verizon Communications earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $5.34 Bln. vs. $5.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.25 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $32.89 Mln vs. $32.61 Mln last year.



