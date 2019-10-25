MONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company
London, October 25
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
25 October 2019
Notification of Major Interests in Shares
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
Mondi plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer:
N/A
2. Reason for notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
Name: Public Investment Corporation Soc Limited
City and country of registered office: Pretoria, South Africa
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
24 October 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified:
25 October 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
7.883
N/A
7.883
485,553,780
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8.482
N/A
8.482
N/A
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|No. of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00B1CRLC47
|38,278,564
|N/A
|7.883
|N/A
|Subtotal 8.A
|38,278,564
|7.883
B1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/ Conversion Period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.
|% of voting rights
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Subtotal 8.B 1
B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/ Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Subtotal 8.B 2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|Name
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Public Investment Corporation Soc Limited
|7.883
|7.883
10. Proxy Voting:
Name of the proxy holder:
N/A
Number and percentage of voting rights held:
N/A
Date until which voting rights held:
N/A
11. Additional information:
Place of completion: Pretoria, South Africa
Date of completion: 25 October 2019
Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd