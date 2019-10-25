Anzeige
WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 Ticker-Symbol: KYC 
Tradegate
24.10.19
19:40 Uhr
18,185 Euro
-0,020
-0,11 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,070
18,350
16:26
18,095
18,260
16:26
25.10.2019 | 14:31
(125 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

MONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, October 25

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

25 October 2019

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Mondi plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer:

N/A

2. Reason for notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Public Investment Corporation Soc Limited

City and country of registered office: Pretoria, South Africa

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

24 October 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified:

25 October 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
7.883
N/A
7.883
485,553,780
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8.482
N/A
8.482
N/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		No. of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B1CRLC4738,278,564N/A7.883N/A
Subtotal 8.A38,278,5647.883

B1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.% of voting rights
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Subtotal 8.B 1

B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Subtotal 8.B 2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Public Investment Corporation Soc Limited7.8837.883

10. Proxy Voting:

Name of the proxy holder:

N/A

Number and percentage of voting rights held:

N/A

Date until which voting rights held:

N/A

11. Additional information:

Place of completion: Pretoria, South Africa

Date of completion: 25 October 2019

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd


