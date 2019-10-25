

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $88 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $234 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $3.80 billion from $3.93 billion last year.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $234 Mln. vs. $238 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $3.80 Bln vs. $3.93 Bln last year.



