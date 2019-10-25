

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Südzucker Group (SUEZF.PK) said, for financial year 2019/20, it now expects group operating result to reach 50 million euros to 130 million euros (previous forecast: 0 to 100 million euros) and EBITDA of 410 million euros to 490 million euros (previous forecast: 360 million euros to 460 million euros). The Group still expects revenues of 6.7 billion euros to 7.0 billion euros.



Südzucker AG increased the group full year outlook due to a further very positive ethanol market environment.



For current third quarter, Südzucker now expects a slightly positive group operating result (previous forecast: significant reduction in operating loss).



