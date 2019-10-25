

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening mixed.



On a lean day, investors are focusing on cues from geopolitical developments. The uncertainties in Brexit is getting special attention.



Asian shares finished broadly higher, while European shares are trading mostly lower.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 26.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 0.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 5.25 points.



The U.S major closed mixed on Thursday. The Dow edged down 28.42 points or 0.1 percent to 26,805.51, the Nasdaq climbed 66.00 points or 0.8 percent to 8,185.80 and the S&P 500 rose 5.77 points or 0.2 percent to 3,010.29.



On the economic front, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment report for October will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 96.00, unchanged from the prior month.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 994 and U.S. Rig Count was 851.



Treasury Budget for September will be released at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for surplus of $106.0 billion, while it was a deficit of $2.00.3 billion in the prior month.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Friday. Chinese stocks advanced after reports that Beijing will request cancellation of some planned and existing U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports in exchange for buying more U.S. agricultural products.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 14.01 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,954.93 ahead of high-level trade talks later in the day. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.49 percent to 26,667.39.



Japanese shares hit a fresh one-year high. The Nikkei average inched up 49.21 points, or 0.22 percent, to 22,799.81, its highest closing level since October last year. The broader Topix index closed 0.29 percent higher at 1,648.44, its highest level in 10-1/2 months.



Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 climbed 45.60 points, or 0.68 percent, to 6,739.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 44.30 points, or 0.65 percent, at 6,841.



European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 6.99 points or 0.12 percent, the German DAX is losing 20.42 points or 0.16 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 38.88 points or 0.53 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 37.42 points or 0.37 percent.



