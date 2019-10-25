

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $306.4 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $502.5 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $1.45 billion from $1.53 billion last year.



Franklin Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $306.4 Mln. vs. $502.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.



