Linas Agro Group: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of ab "linas Agro Group" Shareholders, Held on 25 October 2019

The Annual General Meeting (hereinafter - the Meeting) of AB "Linas Agro Group" (hereinafter - the Company) was held on 25 October 2019.

The total number of the Company's shares is 158,940,398, the number of shares granting voting rights is 158,167,426, and the own shares in amount of 772,972 acquired by the Company do not grant voting rights.

In total 5 Company's shareholders, who owned shares of the Company at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting (18 October 2019), participated in the Meeting having 111,476,123 share votes, which amounted to 81.30 percent of the total number of the Company's share votes.

3 (three) duly filled General Voting Ballots were presented to the Meeting.

Chairman of the Board Darius Zubas (CEO of the Company) and Board member Tomas Tumenas (CFO of the Company) took place in the Meeting.

The quorum existed.

Decisions of the Meeting:

Presentation of the Company's Audit Committee Activity Report.

Decision: Presented (enclosed). No voting.

Presentation of the independent auditors' report.

Decision: Presented (enclosed). No voting.

Presentation of the Consolidated Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2018/2019.

Decision: Presented (enclosed). No voting.

Approval of the consolidated and the Company's set of financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June, 2019.

Decision: Approve the consolidated and the Company's set of financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June, 2019 (enclosed).

Results of voting:

FOR - 128,423,001 votes (including 111,304,906 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).

AGAINST - no votes.

DID NOT VOTE - 171,328 votes (including 171,328 share votes presented the General Voting Ballot in advance).

Approval of the Distribution of the Company's Profit.

Decision: Approve the Distribution of the Company's Profit:

1) Retained earnings - profit (loss) of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting financial year EUR 28,945,686 2) Net profit (loss) of the financial year EUR 4,760,701 3) The profit (loss) of the accounting financial year not recognized in the profit (loss) account (EUR 5,211) 4) The transfers from the reserves EUR 748,000 5) The shareholder's contributions to cover the losses of the Company (if shareholders decided to cover all or part of losses) - 6) The total profit (loss) available for appropriation EUR 34,449,176 7) The part of the profit allocated to the legal reserve EUR 239,000 8) The part of the profit allocated to the reserve of the own share acquisition - 9) The part of the profit allocated to the reserve of shares issue - 10) The part of the profit allocated to the other reserves - 11) The part of the profit allocated for the payment of dividends - 12) The part of the profit allocated for payment of annual bonuses to the Board, employees and other purposes - 13) Retained earnings - profit at the end of the financial year carried forward to the next financial year EUR 34,210,176

Results of voting:

FOR - 125,594,339 votes (including 111,476,234 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).

AGAINST - no votes.

DID NOT VOTE - no votes.

Election of the Company's auditor for the financial year 2019/2020 of the Company and establishment of the payment for the services.

Decision:

6.1. Elect KPMG Baltics, UAB (code 111494971, Konstitucijos pr. 29, Vilnius, Lithuania) the Auditor of the Company;

6.2. Establish the payment for services not more than EUR 23,400 (twenty three thousand four hundred euro) for the audit of the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2019/2020;

6.3. Entrust the Managing Director of the Company to conclude and sign the agreement with elected Auditor.

Results of voting:

FOR - 125,594,339 votes (including 111,476,234 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).

AGAINST - no votes.

DID NOT VOTE - no votes.

