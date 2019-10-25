Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence engagement for a transportation services provider. This success story highlights how Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped a company in the Canadian transportation services industry to successfully establish their foothold in the US transportation services market. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client realize savings of over $1.2 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005262/en/

Although technological advancements and digital transformations have brought about new opportunities for transportation services providers, the industry is not free of challenges. The rapid pace of transformations have increased pressure on transportation services providers to optimize their logistics management processes and deliver better services to customers. Therefore, companies in the transportation services industry are finding it vital to leverage market intelligence solutions to adapt to unexpected market fluctuations by staying updated on all the industry transformations, competitors' strategies, and major challenges.

Our experts can help you to stay ahead of the rising challenges in the industry and gain a leading edge in the market. Request a free proposal.

The business challenge: Our client, a transportation services provider, wanted to expand their business operations to the United States. However, the client noted that rising fuel prices, driver shortage issues, and proliferation of technology tools posed immense challenges for companies operating in the US transportation services industry. Therefore, before investing a huge sum into their market expansion plan, they wanted to thoroughly analyze the US transportation industry challenges, opportunities, and competitive landscape.

By leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the client wanted to distinguish cost-effective technologies that their competitors invested on to track real-time inventory data and identify 3PL/4PL providers in the United States to support them in supply chain activities at times of high demand.

Want to identify lucrative technologies and processes to capitalize on to yield huge profits? Contact us today!

Infiniti's market intelligence engagement comprised of:

Market scanning and monitoring analysis to evaluate potential barriers to US market entry, identify regional market development, and industry trends.

A competitive intelligence study to analyze cost-effective measures undertaken by the top companies in the US transportation industry to cut down on transportation cost and manage reverse logistics processes

A demand management study to forecast the potential demand for the product in advance

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts!

The business impact of the engagement for the transportation services provider:

Gathered complete insights into the US transportation services market

Identified lucrative technologies to invest on to enhance operational efficiency

Devised a reverse logistics framework to efficiently manage product return processes

Realized savings of over $1.2 million

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request a free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005262/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us