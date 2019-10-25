The regulations will come into effect on January 1 and will improve upon the regime introduced in 2014. The new provisions will for the first time provide a legislative framework for energy communities and storage deployment.Portugal's state secretary for energy, João Galamba, has used Twitter to announce new rules for renewable energy self-consumption, energy storage and energy communities which were published by the government today. The Portuguese government said the Decreto-Lei 162/2019 legislation will improve self-consumption guidelines issued in 2014 by providing a clearer and more favorable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...