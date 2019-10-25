Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNT ISIN: SE0003656834 Ticker-Symbol: M02 
Stuttgart
25.10.19
13:23 Uhr
0,377 Euro
+0,004
+1,07 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IZAFE GROUP
IZAFE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IZAFE GROUP AB0,377+1,07 %