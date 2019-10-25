AB Linas Agro Group notification about the Annual information of the financial year 2018/2019

On 25 October 2019 the Annual General Meeting of AB Linas Agro Group Shareholders approved Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual Report and Independent Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

ENCLOSED:

1. Confirmation of Responsible Persons.

2. AB Linas Agro Group Consolidated Annual Report with the corporate governance code for the financial year 2018/2019.

3. AB Linas Agro Group Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Attachments