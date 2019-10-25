Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
Stuttgart
25.10.19
12:14 Uhr
0,555 Euro
+0,030
+5,71 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
25.10.2019 | 15:05
(62 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

AB Linas Agro Group notification about the Annual information of the financial year 2018/2019

On 25 October 2019 the Annual General Meeting of AB Linas Agro Group Shareholders approved Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual Report and Independent Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

ENCLOSED:

1. Confirmation of Responsible Persons.

2. AB Linas Agro Group Consolidated Annual Report with the corporate governance code for the financial year 2018/2019.

3. AB Linas Agro Group Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Investor relations specialist
Vilte Lukoševiciene
+370 45 507 346
v.lukoseviciene@linasagro.lt

Attachments

  • LNA_2018_2019_Confirmation_of_responsible_persons (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b2dfce62-29b6-4e26-9f8c-3b1c40c554c4)
  • LNA_2018-2019_IFRS_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ad79a367-b2c1-4c57-9554-faaf3f227d66)
  • LNA_2018-2019_Consolidated_Annual_Report_Compliance_with_Corporate_GC (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a48001de-ba15-4ebb-a4f5-39fa7f4676fb)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)