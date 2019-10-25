

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session mixed, stocks may turn in another lackluster performance in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a muted open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 51 points.



A mixed batch of earnings news may contribute to choppy trading on Wall Street as traders react to the latest quarterly results from several big-name companies.



Shares of Intel (INTC) are moving notably higher in pre-market trading after the semiconductor giant released its third quarter results.



Intel reported better than expected quarterly results, raised its full-year revenue guidance, and added $20 billion to its stock repurchase program.



Telecom giant Verizon (VZ) may also move to the upside after reporting third quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



On the other hand, shares of Amazon (AMZN) are likely to come under pressure, with the online retail giant slumping by 6.3 percent in pre-market trading.



The drop by Amazon comes after the company reported weaker than expected third quarter earnings and provided a disappointing forecast for holiday sales.



Not long after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of October.



The consumer sentiment index for October is expected to be unrevised from the preliminary reading of 96, which was up from 93.2 in September.



Strength among tech stocks contributed to a notable advance by the Nasdaq, although the Dow and the S&P 500 spent most of Thursday's session lingering near the unchanged line.



The major averages eventually ended the day mixed, as the Dow closed modestly lower. While the Dow edged down 28.42 points or 0.1 percent to 26,805.51, the Nasdaq climbed 66.00 points or 0.8 percent to 8,185.80 and the S&P 500 rose 5.77 points or 0.2 percent to 3,010.29.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.6 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.11 to $56.12 a barrel after rising $0.26 to $56.23 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $9 to $1,504.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $11.60 to $1,516.30 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.56 yen versus the 108.61 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1098 compared to yesterday's $1.1104.



