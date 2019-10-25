The global sports sunglasses market is expected to post a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing consumer demand for product customization is encouraging market vendors to offer highly customizable sports sunglasses at premium prices. Vendors are providing customization in terms of lens color, lens type, frame type, and various other attributes. With the increasing number of vendors offering customizable sports sunglasses, the growth of the market is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of sports sunglasses as a fashion accessory will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Sports Sunglasses Market: Increase in Adoption of Sports Sunglasses as Fashion Accessory

The growth of the athleisure industry has increased the demand for sports sunglasses as a fashion accessory. This is due to the increased integration of sports sunglasses with athleisure lifestyle and streetwear by consumers. This trend is encouraging vendors to design and manufacture sports sunglasses that can be used as both sportswear and casual wear. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the global sports sunglasses market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing adoption of sports sunglasses as a fashion accessory, increasing emphasis on omnichannel retailing and online-to-offline commerce are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Sports Sunglasses Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global sports sunglasses market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growth in the number of organized retail stores in the region.

