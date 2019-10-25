Sean Castrina's Podcast The 10 Minute Entrepreneur is Gaining Significant Momentum in the United States

The 10 Minute Entrepreneur Has Reached Number 7 on iTunes

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2019 / Sean Castrina is pleased to announce that his podcast The 10 Minute Entrepreneur has seen a significant increase in listeners. Recently, it hit number 7 on iTunes in the very competitive business category.

To learn more about The 10 Minute Entrepreneur Podcast and listen to some recent episodes, please check out https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-10-minute-entrepreneur/id1330004517.

As a spokesperson for Castrina noted, 25 years ago he was let go from his dream job that he had gone to college for. It was then that he realized that as an employee, people have no job security. He decided to start his own company and now, more than 20 companies later, Castrina is a very successful entrepreneur, bestselling author, and highly sought-after speaker, teacher, and business coach.

"Sean has no set industry. His companies range from retail, property management and development, direct mail, and consulting, to home services," the spokesperson noted, adding that Castrina has also authored multiple books and resources for business owners and entrepreneurs. Castrina also owns many service companies since they require no inventory, and labor is usually based on contracted labor.

"Service companies are easy to create a unique selling position and are typically profitable from almost day one if you choose the right one," Castrina said.

In his widely listened to podcast The 10 Minute Entrepreneur, Castrina enjoys teaching the lessons he has learned and the ones he is continuing to learn from his 25 years of personal experiences as an entrepreneur. As Castrina describes it, the 10-minute podcast is like "drinking from a firehose of business knowledge."

Castrina's passion for business and specifically the Startup phase has also inspired him to write countless articles and a few books. His firsthand experience allows him to write from a practical and applicable style.

"I knew that most startups failed and mine statistically did much better, so I sat down and began writing what I did that worked and what I did that did not," he said.

Unlike many business and self-help authors, Castrina continues to start and build companies, which makes his lessons and books advice and lessons current. He is wrapping up this third book titled, "THINKING! Just like Great Entrepreneurs" and works to expand on his vast business portfolio.

Castrina's mission is to equip entrepreneurs and business owners for success. Through his multiple bestselling books, "The 8 Unbreakable Rules for Business Startup Success" and "The Greatest Entrepreneur in the World," podcasts, webinars, and events, he is helping his clients build a business that is profitable and one they can be proud of. Having started at 23 years old and not having stopped since, the spokesperson noted, Castrina is truly an inspiration to all entrepreneurs and business owners alike.

About Sean Castrina and The 10 Minute Entrepreneur Podcast:

The 10 Minute Entrepreneur is a podcast designed to equip and encourage entrepreneurs with helpful advice and information. Get daily encouragement and advice from this veteran serial entrepreneur, Sean Castrina. He is in the weeds with his businesses every day and shares from the heart so that listeners can learn from his personal experiences. For more information, please visit https://seancastrina.com.

