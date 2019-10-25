Kemira Oyj

Managers transactions

October 25, 2019 at 4.35 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Manager's transaction; Oras Invest has acquired 3 million Kemira shares



With reference to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Kemira has received a notification from Oras Invest Oy of a transaction made on October 25, 2019 with its financial instrument.



Detailed information about the transaction is given below.



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Oras Invest Oy

Position: Closely associated person

Issuer: KEMIRA

LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20191025161529_2

Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name: Jari Paasikivi

Position: Member of the Board of Directors / Deputy member

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-10-25

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3,000,000 Unit price: 14.0 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 3,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 14.0 EUR

Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 31,278,217 shares