Kemira Oyj
Managers transactions
October 25, 2019 at 4.35 pm (CET+1)
Kemira Oyj: Manager's transaction; Oras Invest has acquired 3 million Kemira shares
With reference to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Kemira has received a notification from Oras Invest Oy of a transaction made on October 25, 2019 with its financial instrument.
Detailed information about the transaction is given below.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Oras Invest Oy
Position: Closely associated person
Issuer: KEMIRA
LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20191025161529_2
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Jari Paasikivi
Position: Member of the Board of Directors / Deputy member
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-10-25
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,000,000 Unit price: 14.0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 3,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 14.0 EUR
Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 31,278,217 shares
For more information, please contact:
Kemira Oyj
Jukka Hakkila, Group General Counsel
+358 10 862 1690
Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.6 billion and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com