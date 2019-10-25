Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893079 ISIN: FI0009004824 Ticker-Symbol: KEM 
Frankfurt
25.10.19
08:01 Uhr
14,600 Euro
+0,750
+5,42 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KEMIRA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEMIRA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,450
14,530
16:31
25.10.2019 | 15:41
(93 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Kemira Oyj: Manager's transaction; Oras Invest has acquired 3 million Kemira shares

Kemira Oyj
Managers transactions
October 25, 2019 at 4.35 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Manager's transaction; Oras Invest has acquired 3 million Kemira shares

With reference to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Kemira has received a notification from Oras Invest Oy of a transaction made on October 25, 2019 with its financial instrument.

Detailed information about the transaction is given below.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Oras Invest Oy
Position: Closely associated person
Issuer: KEMIRA
LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20191025161529_2

Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Jari Paasikivi
Position: Member of the Board of Directors / Deputy member

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-10-25
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,000,000 Unit price: 14.0 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 3,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 14.0 EUR

Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 31,278,217 shares

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj
Jukka Hakkila, Group General Counsel
+358 10 862 1690

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.6 billion and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)