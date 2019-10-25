Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852363 ISIN: FR0000121501 Ticker-Symbol: PEU 
Tradegate
25.10.19
15:35 Uhr
24,870 Euro
-0,170
-0,68 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEUGEOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEUGEOT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,850
24,880
16:15
24,850
24,870
16:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD GDR7,090-1,94 %
PEUGEOT SA24,870-0,68 %