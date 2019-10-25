Seaborn Networks' IP network is now fully operational

Seaborn delivers high quality/low latency IP solutions to top quality transit services, content providers and major peering exchanges in Brazil and the U.S.

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2019, a leading developer-owner-operator of transoceanic subsea fiber optic cable systems (Seaborn), announced today that its IP network, Autonomous System Number: 13786, is fully operational. The network builds upon the delivery and service success of Seabras-1, the only direct connection and leading service delivery network between the commercial centers of Brazil and the US.

Seaborn's newly launched IP network provides high quality, low latency connections for internet service providers (ISPs), telecom operators and global content providers, combining that with Seaborn's industry-leading short installation timelines and dedication to service. With locations in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New Jersey and New York, Seaborn is now able to provide high capacity connections to top quality transit services, content providers and the major peering exchanges in these regions.

"Our IP network is ideal for ISPs in Brazil looking for quality connections to top content with high levels of adjacency for their customers, and content providers looking to get closer to their end users via Tier 1 mobile and broadband operators in Brazil," said Larry Schwartz, Seaborn's Chairman & CEO. "Seaborn's IP network is a solutions-based approach, designed to enable success and growth without throttling and congestion traditionally associated with services in that region."

"This unique combination of high quality network services and tailored customer-centric approach sets Seaborn apart from its competitors in terms of overall quality of service, and is a real differentiator in the market," according to Andy Bax, Seaborn's COO.

Seaborn's network offers additional benefits to customers, including:

Consolidated capacity contracts and billing with industry-leading SLAs

The newest network architecture with 100Gbps coherent technology on an end-to-end solution from New Jersey to São Paulo

Proprietary ultra-low latency solutions for the financial services vertical

A direct relationship with the operator that built and now operates the submarine cable system, providing higher quality of service and improved information access

A route to and from South America that avoids the hurricane-prone areas of Florida, the Caribbean and Bermuda, with 100% of the Brazilian terrestrial network buried and protected with latency-matched diverse terrestrial routes in Brazil, ensuring maximum performance, security and reliability

Reduced delivery times for all on-net and off-net services, enabling Seaborn to provide the industry's fastest turn up of services for our customers

Seaborn's independently owned and operated 24×7 primary network operations center (NOC) and back-up NOC.

