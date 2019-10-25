UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8089 GG00BXDZMK63 31st August 2019

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited August 2019 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for August 2019 month end at 80.89 pence per share.

The decrease of 0.33 pence was driven largely by two one-off charges. The first being the expense of un-accrued items relating to the closure of the Cornhill No.2 warehouse in line with the company's accounting policy (following the securitisation of the majority of the loans into Barley Hill No.1, and the subsequent sale of the remaining loans into the new Cornhill No.5 warehouse). The second is the accrual of a backlog of trail fee commission payments on the fund's two forward flow arrangements, following a period of increased issuance volumes. Going forward these payments will be accrued monthly rather than building up to a larger amount.

Without these charges, the month on month change would have been a positive movement of 0.29 pence, similar to the previous month (versus a monthly equivalent dividend requirement of 0.375), and income continues to grow each month as our forward flow portfolios grow.

More details will be available in the next factsheet to be published shortly.

Date:25 October 2019