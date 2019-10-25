SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on how AI is driving innovations in spend analysis.After collaborating with diverse clients over a period of time, the experts have now shared their insights into numerous cost-saving opportunities lying across the supply chain.

Most procurement managers find it inevitable to manage the cost incurred by the organization. They find it difficult to identify expenses that are avoidable and those that are contributing to the success of the business. This is the crucial reason why a majority of companies are performing spend analysis to collect, classify, and analyze expenditure data, and improve efficiency. This article, which focuses on improving efficiency, reducing maverick spend, and increasing cost-savings will help companies understand the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in developing effective spend management strategies.

Implementing the latest machine learning methods allow companies to run a spend analysis before, during, and after a sourcing event and evaluate the performance of suppliers. With the use of AI, organizations can view produce demand breakdown, market analysis, cost component analysis and analyze spend patterns with selected suppliers. If you are planning to analyze spend patterns too, reach out to our experts for specific insights.

SpendEdge's experts very well understand that selecting the right supplier is just one process in the supply chain. The performance of suppliers needs to be constantly monitored to ensure the utmost value to the company. Instead of manually going through purchase orders and invoices, companies can turn to AI for procurement analytics needs and determine inventory overhead costs by accurately predicting stockouts and evaluating purchase orders and invoices

To boost efficiency, firms can include external factors to predict risks. They can perform analysis by integrating factors such as financial risk scores, CSR scores, and third-party data sources related to risk.

