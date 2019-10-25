Web Presence: Steven Odzer, CEO of YBT Industries Supports Agencies that Hire People With Disabilities

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2019 / Steven Odzer, the CEO of a new distribution business, YBT Industries of Henderson, NV, has over 30 years of experience in the distribution industry. As someone who is a self-made businessman, he started his first company out of his parents' basement when he was 18. Aside from being a successful entrepreneur who won the title of Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2000 in the area of distribution, Steven has also learned the importance of giving everyone a chance.

As a businessman in the area of distribution, Steven Odzer understands the importance of promoting equality among those with disabilities. He takes his work supporting agencies that hire people with disabilities seriously. Those agencies that work placing people with disabilities in the work-place know there are many benefits for employees and employers.

People with disabilities are more reliable employees

According to a study performed by the Chicago Lighthouse, the retention of employees without disabilities was 0.9 years compared to 1.7 years for people with disabilities. Employees with disabilities make more reliable employees and take less sick or absent days.

People with disabilities make extremely capable employees

What Steven Odzer and the organizations set out to prove is that employees with disabilities are as capable as any. It's a common myth among employers that people with disabilities are not as capable, and they often refuse to hire them. These agencies set out to discredit this myth and place employees with disabilities with positions they're fully qualified for.

Employees with disabilities diversify the workplace

Steven Odzer, in all of his years in business, knows that employees with disabilities diversify the workplace. When employees get the opportunity to work alongside co-workers who are disabled, they become more aware and let go of misconceptions. Hiring employees with disabilities also teaches the employees involved how to promote inclusivity and make the workplace more accessible to everyone.

Because of these and many other reasons, Steven Odzer feels compelled to help organizations that support the hiring of individuals with disabilities. It's important to create awareness and give everyone the chance to succeed.

Aside from supporting agencies that hire people with disabilities, Steven Odzer is also a large supporter of the AHRC Foundation, Bris Avrohom, Jewish and Non-Jewish causes, and Arab/Jewish business cooperation. When he's not splitting his time between Nevada and New York, Steven likes to spend time with his seven children and eight grandchildren. He also enjoys rooting for the New York Yankees and the Las Vegas Knights.

