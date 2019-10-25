Company Presents AI of Change Agents with Missions of Forgiveness, Freedom, Mentorship at the One Young World Summit

The AI Foundation, the leader in AI dedicated to benefit humanity, revealed groundbreaking AI that can accelerate positive change at Future Day during the One Young World Summit. The company showed how the world's young leaders, activists, and their role models can champion their purpose and scale their impact through their own AI.

On stage at One Young World, The AI Foundation revealed AI versions of Laura Ulloa, a 28-year-old Colombian kidnapping survivor who promotes forgiveness to victims, violent offenders, and the world, Geum Hyok Kim, a 27-year-old North Korean refugee and activist who plans to engage 10k influential North Koreans to advocate for democracy, and Sir Richard Branson, who is dedicated to addressing the problems of the world by counseling young leaders.

The AI Foundation's mission is to help move the world forward through the power of AI. In order to ensure that AI is in service of improving the world, the company has a special structure that places responsible AI practices at its core. The company also has a non-profit, entirely dedicated to research, products and initiatives, under the brand Reality Defender, to mitigate the risks of our inevitable future of living with AI.

"The AI Foundation's vision is to give the seven billion people on the planet their own AI that shares their values and goals," said Dr. Lars Buttler, CEO co-founder, The AI Foundation. "The future of social change is AI. If everyone has their own AI we can create a better, more just, and more abundant future. We are thrilled to reveal AI of these leaders with incredible messages at the One Young World Summit, where emerging leaders and today's role models come together to tackle humanity's toughest problems."

By giving AI to everyone, The AI Foundation is pioneering what it calls Personal Media-direct one-to-one conversations at limitless scale. Through unlocking limitless direct one-on-one conversations, the AI Foundation believes we can educate, present different points of view, share personal stories, build more empathy, more awareness, and more collaboration to overcome issues that affect us all.

Laura and Geum Hyok are only two of the incredible delegates that were selected to represent the young leaders with the potential to change the world for the better. The AI Foundation aims to amplify their reach through their own AIs that look, speak, and act like these young leaders, to magnify their positive impact on the world. Their AIs belong to them completely, with their eyes, voices, values, and memories. The AIs speak like them, on their behalf, as they represent the thoughts and experiences of each one of the delegates. Powered by their own AI, these activists can have unlimited one-to-one conversations with people, and ultimately inspire, motivate, and connect with their communities at greater scale.

Today, The AI Foundation's co-founder and CEO, Dr. Lars Buttler was joined by Twitter's co-founder Biz Stone, and co-founder of the One Young World Summit, David Jones, to present the three AIs and showcase how they can make a bigger impact. The AI Foundation also committed to building AIs for additional delegates so they too can extend the power of their potential and accelerate positive impact.

"Together we can make AI a triumph-not of technology, but of humanity," said Biz Stone, co-founder of Twitter. "I'm inspired by what people do with Twitter, but this is next-level. Having your own AI? The power of your own purpose and principles at scale? Unbelievable. AI will define the next era of social change. But it falls on all of us-and especially on you-to fulfill the true promise of AI which is to amplify the best traits of humanity. The AI Foundation is the most advanced, and the most socially responsible leaders in the field of Artificial Intelligence."

"The potential of AI is so incredibly huge: it will change business, marketing and the internet itself over the next decade," said David Jones. "It also comes with some real concerns. The big mistake most of today's established tech platforms made was to totally underestimate the potential for their misuse. AI Foundation is the first tech platform with an incredibly responsible approach as its starting point, providing tools to head off potential misuse including Reality Defender, which allows people to detect deep fakes. And they are setting out to use their technology as a force for good to help people scale their purpose and impact."

One Young World is the global forum that identifies, promotes and connects young leaders to create a better world, with more responsible, more effective leadership. Founded by Kate Robertson and David Jones the Summit is convening 2,000 delegates from 190+ countries to work alongside political and humanitarian leaders, including former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, Amnesty International Secretary General Kumi Naidoo, President Mary Robinson, Sir Richard Branson, JK Rowling, Ellie Goulding and HRH Meghan Markle. It is the most international event the UK has hosted since the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The AI Foundation is dedicated to moving the world forward by giving each of us our own AI that shares our personal values and goals. The company has brought together many of the world's top innovators, AI scientists, engineers, and investors from Silicon Valley, Hollywood and Madison Avenue, all united around the idea of making the power of AI available to all, while protecting us from its dangers. The AI Foundation's non-profit entity focuses on tools for detection and protection, while AI Foundation's for-profit creates foundational technologies, products and services to unlock the full human potential.

