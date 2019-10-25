As from October 30, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Oboya Horticulture Industries AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until November 12, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: OBOYA TR B ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013359098 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 183830 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from October 30, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Oboya Horticulture Industries AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: OBOYA BTA B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013359106 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 183831 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8-463 83 00.