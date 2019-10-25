Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2019) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: MVN) (OTCQX: MDLNF) (formerly Madalena Energy Inc.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has amended its articles to change its name to "Centaurus Energy Inc.". The Company obtained requisite approval from shareholders at the special meeting held on September 20, 2019. The Company expects its common shares will commence trading under the new name and under the symbol "CTA" on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in 3-5 business days following receipt of TSXV approval.

The Company's new website will be ctaurus.com.

No consolidation of the Company's common shares was completed in connection with the name change and shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates. The name change remains subject to TSXV approval.

About the Company

Centaurus Energy Inc. is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSXV and on the OTCQX.

For further information please contact:

Jose David Penafiel

Chief Executive Officer

email: info@ctaurus.com

phone: (403) 262-1901



Alejandro Augusto Penafiel

VP Growth & Capital

email: info@ctaurus.com

phone: (403) 262-1901

Jamie Somerville

Hoot Research /

Storyboard Communications

Email: info@hootresearch.com

phone: (403) 770-1545

Reader Advisory

