Galapagos NV: Galapagos receives transparency notification from Wellington Management Group LLP





Mechelen, Belgium; 25 October 2019; 22:01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a new transparency notification from Wellington Management Group LLP.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 22 October 2019 from Wellington Management Group LLP, who indicated that, following a disposal of ordinary shares, the remaining 3,079,573 Galapagos ordinary shares held by its entirely-controlled subsidiary Wellington Management Company LLP represent 4.97% of the current 61,953,831 outstanding Galapagos shares and thus, with the ordinary shares portion of its total position, crossed below the 5% threshold of Galapagos' voting rights on 8 October 2019. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary Wellington Management Company LLP, it now also holds 615,676 American Depositary Shares and 8,322 equity swaps with expiration in 2020, bringing the new total number of voting rights for Wellington Management Group to 3,703,571, which represents 5.98% of total outstanding shares. The full transparency notice is available on the Galapagos website.

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market









