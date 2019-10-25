Configurable digital down-conversion (DDC) channels with custom digital signal processing (DSP) and continuous data transfer capabilities.

Teledyne SP Devices, a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), today announced the release of the ADQ7WB, a dual-channel 12-bit wideband digitizer with 6.5 GHz analog input bandwidth and 5 giga-sample per second (GSPS) sampling rate per channel. The wide instantaneous bandwidth and unprecedented dynamic performance combined with customizable real-time digital signal processing (DSP) and high data transfer rates makes it an ideal platform for satellite communication systems, radar, 5G, and more.

Direct RF Sampling and Multi-Band Support

ADQ7WB allows for direct sampling and transfer of intermediate frequency (IF) or radio frequency (RF) signals with up to 1 GHz instantaneous bandwidth within the frequency range 1 MHz to 6.5 GHz. This approach results in improved noise performance and lower cost as external mixers and local oscillators (LOs) are not needed. The intuitive digital down-converter firmware option can be configured to separate up to four individual IF/RF sub-bands and convert them to baseband for subsequent processing. One example of use is in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers which typically use three sub-bands with different center frequencies.

Optimized for Data Streaming and Computational Performance

In addition to the real-time onboard signal processing capabilities, ADQ7WB also supports continuous data streaming to the host PC or GPU. The GPU peer-to-peer streaming with rates of up to 7 Gbyte/s offers great flexibility to implement real-time signal processing either in the FPGA, GPU, or both. For spectrum monitoring applications, functions such as advanced frequency trigger can be implemented in the FPGA while the GPU is used for computationally intensive processing such as fast Fourier transforms (FFTs) with extreme resolution bandwidth. For applications requiring offline analysis, for example synthetic aperture radar (SAR) or spectrum recording, ADQ7WB also supports high-speed streaming to disk storage.

Dynamic Range Advantage

Teledyne SP Devices' products feature proprietary digital performance-enhancement technology that provides industry-leading spurious-free dynamic range (SFDR) performance. The ADX real-time error-correction IP operates in the background to remove unwanted performance-degrading artifacts in time-interleaved analog-to-digital converters (TIADCs). Time-interleaving is commonly used in many of today's ADCs and the built-in error-correction is often insufficient. ADX provides system-level performance beyond ADC datasheet specifications and therefore results in competitive advantages for our customers.

Visit https://spdevices.com/products/hardware/12-bit-digitizers/ADQ7WB to find out more.

About Teledyne SP Devices

Teledyne SP Devices designs and manufactures world-leading modular data acquisition and signal generation instruments. Their products utilize patented calibration logic, the latest data converters, and state-of-the-art FPGA technology resulting in an unrivaled combination of high sampling rate and resolution. Products are available with a range of application-specific features and embedded, real-time signal processing. This helps customers overcome performance bottlenecks, shortens time-to-market, and provides system-level advantages within a wide range of application areas. SP Devices' products are deployed across a wide variety of industries, including analytical instruments, remote sensing, scientific instrumentation, medical imaging, and more. For more information, visit SP Devices' website at www.spdevices.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005498/en/

Contacts:

Technical contact: Jan-Erik Eklund jan-erik.eklund@teledyne.com +46 73 043 65 73

Customer contact: Carsten Watolla carsten.watolla@teledyne.com +46 70 140 47 47

Media contact: Ulrik Lindblad ulrik.lindblad@teledyne.com +46 73 698 34 38

Website: https://www.spdevices.com