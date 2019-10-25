Web Presence: Jeff Bogardo Reflects on Incredible Sporting Milestone

As Jeff Bogardo soars past 100 successfully completed road races, from 5K and up, the keen runner, from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, reflects on his love for the sport

BETHLEHEM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2019 / A keen sportsman from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, from tennis to running, it's road races which are, however, New Jersey native Jeff Bogardo's main passion. Sailing through an incredible milestone of 100 successfully completed races, all upwards of five kilometers in length, Bogardo shares a personal look at his love of the sport.

"I've always loved sports, and, in particular, running," reveals Bogardo, a resident of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Now with more than 100 road races under his belt, Jeff Bogardo has completed popular races including the Run for Life 5K in Easton, Pennsylvania, the Rock n' Run 4 Kids 10K, held in Saucon Valley, and the Delaware Dash Trail Run, hosted by Slate Belt YMCA. "The Delaware Dash Trail Run was a tough course," recalls Bogardo, "and I fell twice before finishing in 5th place overall, as well as 2nd in my age category."

Bogardo is now, he says, on a mission to complete a new target of 200 or more races. "I think that would be an incredible personal achievement," suggests the highly accomplished runner, who's currently in his mid-fifties.

Jeff Bogardo was born and raised in New Jersey, as well as spending time in Florida and Alabama as a child. The accomplished sportsman returned to New Jersey as an adult before relocating to Pennsylvania more than two decades ago. "I've happily been a resident of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the last twenty years now," he explains.

Bogardo is also a passionate tennis player. "I've played in more than 25 different tennis leagues over the last twenty years," points out the Union County College graduate. Union County College is a public, community college in Union County, New Jersey. Founded in 1933, it was the first of New Jersey's public community colleges and boasts four campuses: Cranford, Elizabeth, Plainfield, and Scotch Plains. "The college is accredited," Bogardo reveals, "by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education."

Road racing fan Bogardo later subsequently graduated as well from The Chubb Institute, having studied computer programming.

Outside of his love of tennis, running, and several other sports, Jeff Bogardo is also a keen gardener in his spare time. "In my spare time," he adds, wrapping up, "I maintain a large garden at my residence in Bethlehem, which I thoroughly enjoy when I'm not running or playing tennis."

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564257/Jeff-Bogardo-Reflects-on-Incredible-Sporting-Milestone