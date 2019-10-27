Otsuji: 23-Year-Old Generates Thousands of Dollars in Passive Income from Owning ATMs

Chad Otsuji is no ordinary 23-year-old entrepreneur. He owns a fleet of ATMs which earn him well over $2,000 per month in passive income.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2019 / Many people don't understand how this is possible because they assume that only banks own and operate ATMs. The truth is that anyone can own an ATM and operate it within a storefront, gas station, or some other business environment. Only the ATMs at banks are owned by the banks. If you go into a supermarket and see an ATM, then chances are it is owned by an investor or third-party company.

When Otsuji first started his ATM business, he was amazed that more entrepreneurs were not pursuing this venture. Each ATM only costs a few thousand dollars to purchase. The rest of the business operation involves partnering with a vaulter to load cash into the machine and renting space in a business where the machine can be installed. Whenever a customer is charged a service fee of $1 to $3 for using a machine, that is money which gets split amongst the partners of the business.

An ATM business owner expects each of their ATMs to be used between 10 to 30 times per day. This would come out to 300 to 900 ATM transactions per month. If each transaction earned the business $3 each, then it could mean $900 to $2,700 per month in earnings from one machine. Then to escalate the profits even further, a businessperson would operate multiple ATMs.

Of course, choosing the right locations for the ATMs is critically important. As a mentor for aspiring ATM business owners, Otsuji stresses the importance of choosing good locations for the machines. This can make the difference between getting 5 transactions per day versus 30+ transactions per day.

Otsuji's mentoring business is ATM Genius Academy, and he teaches entrepreneurs everything there is to know about how to start an ATM business. His target audience is small business owners and investors who have a limited amount of money to invest. Since there is always a demand for ATMs in stores and public areas, there is very little risk involved for an investor who invests in an ATM business.

Otsuji currently has a Facebook group that is dedicated to the ATM business, and it already has over 1,000 members. Most of them are males between the ages of 18 and 44 years old, who live in the United States and are interested in entrepreneurship and business. Otsuji also has a YouTube channel where he provides a lot of free tips and strategies for running an ATM business.

The main objective of ATM Genius Academy is to allow thousands of people to break free of the typical 9-to-5 job. The great thing about the ATM business is that anyone can do it. Otsuji once had a student who was in jail and needed a way to make money because he had trouble finding a job. Otsuji showed him how to start an ATM business, and it worked out beautifully for him. The man is now operating 3 ATMs which earn him $1,000 per month in passive income.

Financial independence with passive income is what many young entrepreneurs are hoping to achieve. Otsuji is happy to show them the way.

If you would like to reach Chad please email: cotsujii@gmail.com

SOURCE: Otsuji

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564292/23-Year-Old-Generates-Thousands-of-Dollars-in-Passive-Income-from-Owning-ATMs