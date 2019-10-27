Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 27.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion am Montag? Diese News ist mehr als nur die Kirsche auf der Schlagsahne der Schokotorte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878279 ISIN: AT0000741053 Ticker-Symbol: EVN 
Tradegate
25.10.19
13:09 Uhr
16,480 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,380
16,420
26.10.
16,360
16,400
25.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EVN
EVN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVN AG16,4800,00 %