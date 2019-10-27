EVN: The management board of Austrian utility and water company EVN AG increases its outlook for the Group net result of the financial year 2018/19 ended 30 September 2019 to an area of approximately Euro 300 mn. The increase of the outlook reflects in particular non-cash effects from impairment tests that were determined in the course of preparing the annual report and total approximately EUR 125 million after taxes. These revaluations result from the decreased market interest rate level and increased electricityprice expectations and relate in particular to renewable energyproduction facilities whose value has in the past decreased and to customer bases in Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia, the company stated. The determined effects on results are a subject of the annual report for the ...

