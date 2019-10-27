Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from North Star BlueScope Steel Limited for supply of a tunnel furnace along with two shuttle furnaces to convey the slabs from both casters to the two-stand roughing mill at the Delta, Ohio plant. Besides the furnace equipment, Andritz will supply Level 1 and Level 2 automation systems. The shuttle furnaces will be installed during the fourth quarter of 2020. The tunnel furnace is scheduled to start production by the end of 2021.Andritz: weekly performance: 3.69% Wiener Privatbank: Helmut Hardt will retire at the end of this year after 15 years on the board of Wiener Privatbank. Hardt joined the board of Wiener Privatbank in 2005 after making significant contributions at exchange-listed conwert SE. Helmut Hardt will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...