

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the leader of terrorist group Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in a military operation in Syria.



'He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place,' Trump said in a Sunday morning address to the nation.



Baghdadi died after running into the end of tunnel, 'whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,' as he was chased by American military dogs, Trump said. Accompanied by three young children, Baghdadi then ignited his suicide vest, killing himself and all three children, the president said.



Baghdadi's body was mutilated by the blast, but test results gave certain and positive identification. No U.S. personnel were lost in the operation, while a large number of Baghdadi's fighters and companions were killed with him.



Baghdadi was the founder and leader of ISIS, the most ruthless and violent terror organization in the World. The US has been searching for Baghdadi for many years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX