AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS ETF (GLUX) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2019 / 03:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 25/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 126.4386 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 327915 CODE: GLUX ISIN: LU1681048630 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLUX Sequence No.: 25279 EQS News ID: 897825 End of Announcement EQS News Service

