AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - A (CI2) AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - A: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2019 / 03:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - A DEALING DATE: 25/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 524.7309 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 225866 CODE: CI2 ISIN: LU1681043086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2 Sequence No.: 25255 EQS News ID: 897777 End of Announcement EQS News Service

